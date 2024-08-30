Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 151.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BAM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.33. 307,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,864. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.74%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

