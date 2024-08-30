Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Down 42.0% in August

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPYPN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.95. 30,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,463. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $13.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.