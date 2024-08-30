Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 7,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 6,350 shares.The stock last traded at $50.12 and had previously closed at $49.63.

Brookfield Reinsurance Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 172.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Reinsurance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth $369,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance during the 1st quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Brookfield Reinsurance by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Reinsurance Company Profile

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.

Further Reading

