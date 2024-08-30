Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Update

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the July 31st total of 900,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 551,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 428,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,549. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $909.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKL

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.