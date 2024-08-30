Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BRKR. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Get Bruker alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bruker

Bruker Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78. Bruker has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $800.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bruker by 139.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 120.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.