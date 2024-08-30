Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, August 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Saturday, August 31st. This is an increase from Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

TSE:HOM.U traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.45. 78,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,556. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.59. The stock has a market cap of C$448.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.99 and a 1-year high of C$13.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOM.U. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.30.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

