Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.660-7.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.6 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.66-7.96 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $212.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.31.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BURL traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $282.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.