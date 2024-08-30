Burney Co. Acquires 141 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Burney Co. raised its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 50.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 38.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Price Performance

InterDigital stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.14. 6,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,258. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.55. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $223.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.63 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 44.57% and a net margin of 37.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

