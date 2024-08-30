Burney Co. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 539,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,490,000. VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 170,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 263,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 52,589 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

