Burney Co. Has $328,000 Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Burney Co. lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,315 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diodes by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after buying an additional 129,195 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 2.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Diodes by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares in the company, valued at $16,576,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,010 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,576,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,272 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $91,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,660.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Diodes Trading Up 1.7 %

Diodes stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,569. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.12 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Profile



Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

