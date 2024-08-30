Burney Co. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Burney Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 37,733.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 69,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,747. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $37.27.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

