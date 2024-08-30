Burney Co. Invests $209,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $31.58. 147,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,756,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.55, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,689 shares of company stock worth $1,628,002 over the last ninety days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

