Burney Co. Sells 1,095 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Constellium were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellium by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,590,000 after purchasing an additional 215,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $18,845,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,339,000 after buying an additional 257,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 176,158 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.85. 106,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.60. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Constellium’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

CSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellium from $24.50 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

