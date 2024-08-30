Burney Co. Sells 23,300 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,144,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 542,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,806 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.12. 17,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.58.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

