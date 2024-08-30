Burney Co. Sells 240 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,254,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,714,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,909,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,588 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,975. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.23 and a twelve month high of $208.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.89 and its 200 day moving average is $191.05.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

