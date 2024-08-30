Burney Co. Sells 547 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DINO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,654 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.62. 101,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DINO shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

