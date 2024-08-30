Burney Co. Sells 893 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Burney Co. decreased its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,967,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $33,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 179,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,804. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

