Burney Co. Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 142.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.20.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE BRO traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.06. 41,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $105.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

