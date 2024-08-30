Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the July 31st total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Joseph Vernon Johnson sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $141,468.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Joseph Vernon Johnson sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $141,468.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Saundra Strong sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $159,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,483. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,406 shares of company stock worth $340,372 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,380.0% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 68,506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,955 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2,249.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.42. 42,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $112.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.16 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

