C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,215,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,082,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,119 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,193 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 68,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHRW. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

CHRW stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,764. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

