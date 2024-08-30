CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Holdings Raised by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in CAE were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 681,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 119,411 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 210,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 210,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $74,413,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CAE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 221,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. CAE’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

