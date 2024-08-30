Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Caleres has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Caleres to earn $4.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Caleres Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. 279,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,453. Caleres has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

