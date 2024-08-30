Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,113 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CALX. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Calix by 13,787.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Calix by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Calix by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,738. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. Calix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 120.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,723,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,850,190.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

