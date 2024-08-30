Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Callinex Mines Trading Down 3.2 %
OTCMKTS:CLLXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 5,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,070. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.
About Callinex Mines
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Callinex Mines
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Callinex Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callinex Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.