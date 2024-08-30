Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Callinex Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the July 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Callinex Mines Trading Down 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:CLLXF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 5,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,070. Callinex Mines has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94.

About Callinex Mines

Callinex Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project portfolio includes the Pine Bay project that covers an area of 6,795 square hectare and 77 contiguous mineral claims situated in the Flin Flon Mining District, Manitoba; and the Nash Creek property, which comprises seven contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 15,542.31 hectares located in Restigouche County in northeast New Brunswick.

