Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.62.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

CPT opened at $123.95 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 25.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Security National Bank now owns 8,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.