Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.12-3.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.22. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to ~$10.50-10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.51 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.120-3.220 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.23.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.60. 367,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,464. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.62. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

