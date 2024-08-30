Canaccord Genuity Group Trims MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Target Price to $19.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MP. Bank of America cut their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MP Materials from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.89.

MP opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -85.97 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.28. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $22.81.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.03 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 21.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $325,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,402,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,208,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 180,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

