Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a C$70.00 price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.50.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

TSE CM traded up C$0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting C$78.50. 1,833,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,686,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$79.62. The firm has a market cap of C$74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.11 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 29.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.3207171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.