Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks Sells 21,700 Shares

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59.

Shares of CP traded up C$0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$111.87. 2,284,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,537. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of C$94.45 and a 52 week high of C$123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.77. The company has a market cap of C$104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 24.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.2741935 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

