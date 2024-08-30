Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.91

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$33.91 and last traded at C$33.82, with a volume of 41017 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CU has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.83.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$31.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$860.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.3300562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.453 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.41%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.