Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Director Sells C$335,303.84 in Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) Director David Eric Klein sold 40,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.35, for a total transaction of C$335,303.84.

TSE WEED opened at C$6.98 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of C$3.74 and a one year high of C$26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$592.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$6.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ATB Capital set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.90 to C$10.63 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.45.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

