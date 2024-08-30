Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.70.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.9 %

Marvell Technology stock traded up $5.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,472,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,485,328. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,076,413.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

