Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in August

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance
Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $73.55. 3,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $64.64 and a 52 week high of $134.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.17.
About Carl Zeiss Meditec
