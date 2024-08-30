Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Short Interest Down 47.6% in August

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $73.55. 3,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,619. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $64.64 and a 52 week high of $134.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.17.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders.

