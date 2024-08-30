Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $418.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,607. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.