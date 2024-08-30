Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Purchases $16,740.00 in Stock

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $16,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at $430,536.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Carlyle Secured Lending Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 199,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,725. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 166.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 51,201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 16.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 264,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

