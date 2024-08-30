Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,541,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $160,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. 3,204,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,421. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Bank of America raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.