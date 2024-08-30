Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Carter's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carter’s

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $65.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $88.03. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 50.47%.

Institutional Trading of Carter’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,730,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 186,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.