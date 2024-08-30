Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 9.1%

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 145,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 254,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$21.11 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

