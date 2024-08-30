CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAVA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of NYSE:CAVA opened at $110.84 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $128.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 270.34 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total value of $500,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,725,558 shares of company stock worth $163,000,919.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in CAVA Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,095,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,341,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

