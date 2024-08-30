Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Celtic Trading Down 5.2 %
CLTFF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Celtic has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.85.
About Celtic
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Celtic
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.