Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the July 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Celtic Trading Down 5.2 %

CLTFF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,047. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Celtic has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.85.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

