Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,870 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of XOM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.94. 13,283,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,904,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.79 and its 200-day moving average is $114.21. The company has a market cap of $465.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

