Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Central Securities Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 71,785 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 31,624 shares.The stock last traded at $44.37 and had previously closed at $44.40.
Central Securities Trading Up 0.5 %
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Central Securities
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.