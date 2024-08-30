CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the July 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance

CERo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 416,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,669. CERo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20.

CERo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

