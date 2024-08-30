CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Director Hong Fang Song Sells 650,455 Shares

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) Director Hong Fang Song sold 650,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $23,000,088.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,755,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CG Oncology Stock Up 0.5 %

CGON traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 566,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,395. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.28. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $239,642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $97,678,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $82,716,000. Yu Fan purchased a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the second quarter worth $49,828,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $66,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CGON shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CG Oncology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.17.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

