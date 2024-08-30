CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CG Oncology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CG Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CGON
CG Oncology Price Performance
CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that CG Oncology will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CG Oncology
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 811.9% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 433,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 386,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter worth $2,399,000. Yu Fan purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter worth $49,828,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CG Oncology during the second quarter worth $1,912,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CG Oncology
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CG Oncology
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.