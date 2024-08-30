Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James lowered Chewy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NYSE CHWY opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. Chewy has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,398,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,906,141 shares of company stock worth $540,973,233 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 10.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

