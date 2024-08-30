China Coal Energy Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.49 (OTCMKTS:CCOZY)

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.487 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CCOZY remained flat at $19.80 during trading hours on Friday. China Coal Energy has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35.

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. China Coal Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that China Coal Energy will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

