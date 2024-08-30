China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Short Interest Update

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,683,500 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the July 31st total of 5,167,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Stock Performance

China Conch Venture stock remained flat at 0.78 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.77. China Conch Venture has a 52-week low of 0.78 and a 52-week high of 0.78.

About China Conch Venture

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy saving and environmental protection in China, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Projects, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, New Energy Materials, and Investments segments.

