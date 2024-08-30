China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,356,800 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the July 31st total of 17,834,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 206.4 days.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

China Construction Bank stock remained flat at $0.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,100. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

