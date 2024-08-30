China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,356,800 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the July 31st total of 17,834,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 206.4 days.
China Construction Bank Price Performance
China Construction Bank stock remained flat at $0.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,100. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
