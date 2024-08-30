China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in August

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,295,600 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 31st total of 2,634,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Power International Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS CPWIF remained flat at C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. China Power International Development has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$0.40.
China Power International Development Company Profile
