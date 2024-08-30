China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in August

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,295,600 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 31st total of 2,634,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS CPWIF remained flat at C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. China Power International Development has a 1-year low of C$0.40 and a 1-year high of C$0.40.

Get China Power International Development alerts:

China Power International Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.